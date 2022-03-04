Chinese mainland reports 61 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 61 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Of the new local infections, 22 were reported in Guangdong, nine in Inner Mongolia, five each in Hebei and Jilin, four each in Hubei and Yunnan, three each in Heilongjiang and Guangxi, two each in Shanghai and Zhejiang, and one each in Tianjin and Jiangsu, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 233 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, said the commission.

Four new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission.

It added that no deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

A total of 150 asymptomatic cases were reported Thursday, including 94 arriving from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, had risen to 110,258 by Thursday.

There were 3,304 patients still under treatment on Thursday, of whom 18 were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.