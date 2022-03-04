UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 61 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Chinese mainland reports 61 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 61 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Of the new local infections, 22 were reported in Guangdong, nine in Inner Mongolia, five each in Hebei and Jilin, four each in Hubei and Yunnan, three each in Heilongjiang and Guangxi, two each in Shanghai and Zhejiang, and one each in Tianjin and Jiangsu, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 233 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, said the commission.

Four new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission.

It added that no deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

A total of 150 asymptomatic cases were reported Thursday, including 94 arriving from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, had risen to 110,258 by Thursday.

There were 3,304 patients still under treatment on Thursday, of whom 18 were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.

Related Topics

China Died Jilin Tianjin Shanghai Mongolia All From

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as b ..

Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as big conspiracy

19 minutes ago
 2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terr ..

2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad

52 minutes ago
 Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 peopl ..

Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 people martyred, 50 others injured

3 hours ago
 Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: ..

Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: PCB

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in fi ..

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in first day of first Test

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>