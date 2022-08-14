UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 623 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Chinese mainland reports 623 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 623 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 494 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Altogether 1,844 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on the day, including 846 in Hainan, 443 in Tibet Autonomous Region and 396 in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, said the commission in its report.

A total of 120 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 224,443 on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday.

Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.

Related Topics

China Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

12 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

12 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

13 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.