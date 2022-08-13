UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 646 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2022 | 03:40 PM

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 646 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 594 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Altogether 1,359 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on the day, including 832 in Hainan and 334 in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, said the commission in its report.

A total of 98 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 224,323 on the Chinese mainland as of Friday.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.

