Chinese Mainland Reports 7 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2022 | 04:40 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland Friday reported seven locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including five in Guangdong Province and two in Beijing, the National Health Commission said Saturday.
A total of 15 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Friday in five provincial-level regions, including eight in Liaoning.
Altogether 90 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 219,638 on the Chinese mainland as of Friday.
Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll standing at 5,226.