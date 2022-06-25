UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 7 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Chinese mainland reports 7 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland Friday reported seven locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including five in Guangdong Province and two in Beijing, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

A total of 15 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Friday in five provincial-level regions, including eight in Liaoning.

Altogether 90 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 219,638 on the Chinese mainland as of Friday.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll standing at 5,226.

Related Topics

China Beijing From

Recent Stories

Emirates to operate extra flights for upcoming Haj ..

Emirates to operate extra flights for upcoming Hajj season

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cricket team set to arrive at training ca ..

Pakistan Cricket team set to arrive at training camp today ahead of Test series ..

25 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's driver for ea ..

Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's driver for earthquake affectees in Afghanis ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s desire for peace shouldn’t be taken ..

Pakistan’s desire for peace shouldn’t be taken as its weakness: Prime Minist ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM Hamza announces 12,000 scooties for fema ..

Punjab CM Hamza announces 12,000 scooties for female teachers and other women

2 hours ago
 PML-Q’s Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain announces that ..

PML-Q’s Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain announces that he is forming his separate pol ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.