Chinese mainland reports 7 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland Friday reported seven locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including five in Guangdong Province and two in Beijing, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

A total of 15 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Friday in five provincial-level regions, including eight in Liaoning.

Altogether 90 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 219,638 on the Chinese mainland as of Friday.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll standing at 5,226.