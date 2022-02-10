UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 7 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 04:50 PM

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Wednesday recorded seven locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all reported in Guangxi, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Wednesday also saw six provincial-level regions reporting 22 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission in its daily report.

One suspected case that arrived from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

A total of 28 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Wednesday, 27 of whom arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, both local and imported, reported on the Chinese mainland had reached 106,663.

There were 1,428 patients still under treatment on Wednesday, of whom four were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the Chinese mainland since the outbreak of the pandemic.

