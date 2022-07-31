Chinese mainland reports 74 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 74 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 32 in Guangxi and 31 in Gansu, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Altogether 360 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Saturday.

Among them, 143 were in Guangxi and 103 were in Gansu.

A total of 140 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 222,553 on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday.

Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.