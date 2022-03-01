Chinese mainland reports 75 new local COVID-19 cases Monday

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2022 | 05:01 PM

BEIJING, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 75 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Of the new local infections, 31 were reported in Guangdong, 14 in Inner Mongolia, six each in Tianjin, Guangxi and Yunnan, four in Heilongjiang, three in Jiangsu, two in Hubei, and one each in Shanxi, Hainan and Sichuan, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 125 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, said the commission.

Nine new suspected cases were reported, of whom eight came from outside the mainland, said the commission.

No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Monday.

A total of 144 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of whom 102 arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the Chinese mainland, both local and imported, stood at 109,526 on Monday.

There were 2,873 patients still under treatment on Monday, of whom 19 were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.

>