UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 76 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Chinese mainland reports 76 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 76 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 34 in Sichuan, the National Health Commission's said Saturday.

A total of 505 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 298 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals to 238,711.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll remaining at 5,226.

Related Topics

China From

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan up in arms to provide aid to flood vi ..

Armeena Khan up in arms to provide aid to flood victims

13 minutes ago
 PM's struggle for translation headphone caused emb ..

PM's struggle for translation headphone caused embarrassment: Fawad Chaudhary

43 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit China in November: Defence Min ..

PM Shehbaz to visit China in November: Defence Minister

55 minutes ago
 "You may ask that my mother," PTI supporters face ..

"You may ask that my mother," PTI supporters face harsh campaign

2 hours ago
 PM leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state fune ..

PM leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral, 77th session of UNGA

2 hours ago
 PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its ..

PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its first-ever Official Content P ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.