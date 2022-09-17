Chinese mainland reports 76 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 76 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 34 in Sichuan, the National Health Commission's said Saturday.

A total of 505 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 298 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals to 238,711.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll remaining at 5,226.