Chinese mainland reports 79 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 79 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 33 in Guangxi, 19 in Sichuan and 15 in Gansu, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Altogether 525 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 14 provincial-level regions on Tuesday.

A total of 130 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 222,044 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.