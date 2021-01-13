Chinese mainland reports 8 new imported COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland reported eight new imported COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,451.

Five new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, two in Guangdong, and one in Fujian, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Wednesday.

Among all the imported cases, 4,165 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 286 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.