Chinese Mainland Reports 80 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Chinese mainland reports 80 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 80 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 45 were in Shanghai and 22 in Beijing, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Five other provincial-level regions on the mainland also saw new local COVID-19 cases, including seven in Tianjin, and two each in Jilin and Sichuan.

Shanghai also reported 219 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Thursday, out of a total of 274 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 216 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Thursday, there were 3,272 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

One new death from COVID-19 was reported in Shanghai, according to the commission.

