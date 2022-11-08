- Home
Chinese Mainland Reports 843 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) --:The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 843 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.
