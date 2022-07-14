UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 86 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Chinese mainland reports 86 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) APP):The Chinese mainland Wednesday reported 86 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 36 in Gansu and 32 in Guangdong, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Altogether 206 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 11 provincial-level regions on Wednesday.

A total of 84 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 220,685 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday.

Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

