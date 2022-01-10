Chinese mainland reports 97 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 97 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the new local cases, 60 were reported in Henan, 21 in Tianjin, 15 in Shaanxi, and one in Guangdong, the commission said.

Also reported were 60 new imported cases in 11 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Three suspected cases from outside the mainland were newly reported in Shanghai, said the commission, adding that no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 103,776 by Sunday, including 3,404 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 27 were in severe condition.

A total of 95,736 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 42 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Sunday, 40 of whom arrived from outside the mainland.