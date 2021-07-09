UrduPoint.com
Chinese Mainland Reports Eight New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

Chinese mainland reports eight new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15 were imported and eight were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the new imported cases, nine were reported in Yunnan, and three each in Shanghai and Guangdong, according to the commission.

The eight new locally transmitted cases were all reported in Yunnan.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday across the mainland, it added.

A total of 6,766 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Thursday. Among them, 6,352 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 414 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,989 by Thursday, including 451 patients still receiving treatment, four of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 86,902 patients had been discharged following recovery, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Thursday.

A total of 22 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 482 asymptomatic cases, of whom 476 were imported, under medical observation on Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 11,948 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 55 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,149 cases, including 718 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,648 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 53 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 11,456 had been discharged in Taiwan.

