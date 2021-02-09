Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :No new locally-transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

A total of 14 new confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported on the same day, the commission said.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai on Monday, said the commission, adding that no deaths related to the disease were reported.