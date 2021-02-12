UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Mainland Reports No New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:00 PM

Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :No new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Twelve new confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported on the same day, the commission said.

No new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

Thursday also saw the discharge of 71 COVID-19 patients from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 4,846 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,597 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 249 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,748 by Thursday, including 820 patients still receiving treatment, 12 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 84,292 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease, according to the commission.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland as of Thursday, and 13,649 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Thursday saw eight new asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, four asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 487 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 284 were imported cases.

By the end of Thursday, 10,731 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 191 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 48 cases in the Macao SAR, and 936 cases, including nine deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 10,077 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 859 in Taiwan.

Related Topics

China Died Hong Kong Same Saudi Arabia Riyals All From

Recent Stories

Four soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists in South Wazi ..

25 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 12, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ambassadorial spouses learn about Abu Dhabi&#039;s ..

10 hours ago

Aldar Estates acquires Asteco Property Management

10 hours ago

Bayern Munich complete sextuple after beating UANL ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.