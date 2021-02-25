UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Mainland Reports No New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:20 AM

Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Seven new confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported on the same day, the commission said.

One new suspected case from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, it said.

On Wednesday, 96 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 4,968 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,794 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 174 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,871 by Wednesday, including 281 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 84,954 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland by the end of Wednesday, and 8,098 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Wednesday also saw nine asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. One asymptomatic case arriving from outside the mainland was re-categorized as a confirmed one.

A total of 279 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 256 arrived from outside the mainland.

Related Topics

China Died Shanghai Same All From

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone signs investment agreement with ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure joins &#039; ..

10 hours ago

Bennett edges sprint to take fourth stage of UAE T ..

10 hours ago

Biden to review key supply chains after semiconduc ..

9 hours ago

US, Israel Reconvene Strategic Working Group on Ir ..

9 hours ago

Biden Nominee for CIA Director Says Underestimatin ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.