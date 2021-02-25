Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Seven new confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported on the same day, the commission said.

One new suspected case from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, it said.

On Wednesday, 96 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 4,968 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,794 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 174 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,871 by Wednesday, including 281 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 84,954 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland by the end of Wednesday, and 8,098 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Wednesday also saw nine asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. One asymptomatic case arriving from outside the mainland was re-categorized as a confirmed one.

A total of 279 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 256 arrived from outside the mainland.