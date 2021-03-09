Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

A total of eight new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, said the commission in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

On Monday, 11 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Monday, a total of 5,099 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,926 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 173 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,002 by Monday, including 180 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 85,186 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland by the end of Monday, and 4,543 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Monday also saw nine asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 246 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 245 arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Monday, 11,099 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 202 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 48 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 976 cases, including 10 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 10,636 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, 47 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 932 had been discharged in Taiwan.