UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Mainland Reports One New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Case

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 11:50 AM

Chinese mainland reports one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Anhui Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

The same day also saw 18 new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, four each were reported in Shanghai and Sichuan, three in Guangdong, two in Fujian, and one each in Beijing, Tianjin, Liaoning, Zhejiang and Yunnan.

No suspected cases and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday, the commission said.

A total of 5,952 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday. Among them, 5,669 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 283 remained hospitalized.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,973 by Saturday, including 315 patients still receiving treatment, three of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,022 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Saturday.

A total of 25 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, and 24 of them arrived from outside the mainland. There were a total of 376 asymptomatic cases, of whom 354 were imported, under medical observation by Saturday.

Related Topics

China Died Tianjin Beijing Shanghai Same Sunday From

Recent Stories

India reports 240,842 new coronavirus cases

39 minutes ago

US removes UAE from US Intellectual Property Prote ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: New business ownership rule to open f ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Emirati knights secure silverware in FEI Endurance ..

11 hours ago

185,815 persons vaccinated against corona

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.