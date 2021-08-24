UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports One New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Case

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 09:30 AM

Chinese mainland reports one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Monday reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case in Henan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Also reported were 34 new imported cases, including nine in Shanghai, eight in Guangdong, seven in Zhejiang, four in Yunnan, two each in Fujian and Sichuan, and one each in Tianjin and Shaanxi.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai as well, the commission added.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Monday, said the commission.

