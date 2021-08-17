Chinese mainland reports six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Monday reported six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Among the local cases, three each were reported in Jiangsu and Hubei.

Also reported were 36 new imported cases, including 15 in Yunnan, nine in Guangdong, seven in Shanghai, two in Guangxi, and one each in Shandong, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was newly reported in Shanghai on Monday.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported, the commission added.

By the end of Monday, a total of 7,948 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 7,186 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 762 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 94,472 by Monday, including 1,928 patients still receiving treatment, 67 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 87,908 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 17 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 495 asymptomatic cases, of which 393 were imported, under medical observation on Monday.

By the end of Monday, 12,036 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,862 cases, including 821 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,750 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 57 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,178 had been discharged in Taiwan.

