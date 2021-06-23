Chinese mainland sees no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 24 imported COVID-19 cases but no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Among the imported cases, 12 were reported in Sichuan, six in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, two in Jiangsu, and one in Fujian.

No new suspected cases and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday.