Chinese mainland sees no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 18 imported COVID-19 cases and no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Among the imported cases, four were reported in Yunnan, three each in Fujian and Guangdong, two each in Anhui, Sichuan and Shaanxi, and one each in Shanghai and Zhejiang.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the day.

A total of 6,579 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 6,186 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 393 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,771 by Monday, including 459 patients still receiving treatment, 12 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,676 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Monday.

A total of 30 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all from outside the mainland. There were a total of 494 asymptomatic cases, of whom 478 were imported, under medical observation by Monday.

By the end of Monday, 11,920 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 54 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 14,694 cases, including 635 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,626 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 51 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 9,916 had been discharged in Taiwan.