Chinese Mainland Suspends Entry Of Taiwan Mangoes

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Chinese mainland suspends entry of Taiwan mangoes

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The General Administration of Customs announced Monday it has decided to suspend entry of mangoes from the Taiwan region starting Aug. 21.

Recently, customs on the Chinese mainland have detected Planococcus minor, a quarantine pest, in mangoes from Taiwan, according to the administration's department of animal and plant quarantine.

To prevent the risk of a plant epidemic, customs offices will suspend the acceptance of customs declaration of mangoes from Taiwan starting from Monday, and notify relevant enterprises within their jurisdiction of the situation in a timely manner, said the administration.

