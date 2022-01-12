UrduPoint.com

Chinese Man Jailed For Setting 'slow' Internet Cables On Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Chinese man jailed for setting 'slow' internet cables on fire

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :A man in China has been sentenced to seven years in jail for setting internet equipment ablaze after becoming enraged over a slow connection, authorities have said.

The man, surnamed Lan, was at an internet cafe in southern Guangxi province last June when his frustration with the connection speed spilled over.

He responded by destroying a public box containing optical fibre network cables, a local court said in a statement on Monday.

The court said the man "used a lighter to set a napkin he had on him on fire, then burned down a telecommunications box at a traffic intersection".

The fire caused nearly 4,000 households and offices, including a public hospital, to lose internet access for 28 to 50 hours.

"After the incident, public security officials seized Lan's instrument of crime -- a lighter," according to the court in Cenxi, a small mountain city.

Lan was later hit with a seven-year jail term for "destroying public telecommunications facilities".

The story prompted widespread ridicule on the Chinese internet, with one Weibo user calling the man a "big baby".

Related Topics

Fire Internet China Jail Traffic Man June Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th January 2022

3 hours ago
 Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails t ..

Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Hab ..

10 hours ago
 No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President ..

No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President Since Start of Protests - UN ..

10 hours ago
 Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Manda ..

Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Mandate Dispute

10 hours ago
 Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.