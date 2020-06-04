UrduPoint.com
Chinese Man Sentenced To Death For Killing Pakistani Student In Jiangsu Province

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:00 AM

Chinese man sentenced to death for killing Pakistani student in Jiangsu Province

BEIJING, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :A Chinese man in East China's Jiangsu province was sentenced to death in a first-instance judgement for killing Moiz Uddin, a Pakistani student of the Nanjing University, according to the local media here on Thursday.

The man surnamed Cong, 28, stabbed Moiz in his chest with a knife on July 11, 2018, following a quarrel. The attack ruptured the victim's heart and he bled to death, Jiangsu police said in a statement later that day.

The quarrel ensued after Cong's scooter slightly rubbed against Moiz, following which Cong bought a fruit knife from a nearby supermarket, and returned the spot to attack him, the police said.

The Nanjing Intermediate People's Court sentenced Cong to death for international homicide, turning down all arguments of the defense. Murder should be considered as international injury, the court held.

As an adult, Cong should have clearly known that stabbing a person's chest will lead to his or her death yet he repeatedly stabbed the victim in vital parts like chest and back, the court said in its judgement. Cong behaviour showed his obvious purpose of actively pursuing the death of the victim, it added.

The court further rejected a defence argument that the victim was also at fault, saying there was no evidence to prove the victim provoked the brawl.

After perpetrating the murder, Cong took refuge in his female friend Xia's house. Both Cong and Xia were arrested by local police about eight hours after the murder.

The then 18-year old Xia, did not know the victim was dead when sheltering Cong, said the court, adding that her subjective culpability of the mind was "relatively small" . Xia is sentenced to 17 months in person for harbouring a criminal, the court ordered.

