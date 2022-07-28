UrduPoint.com

Chinese Manufacturer Unveils Micro-inverter To Benefit Pakistan's Remote Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Chinese manufacturer unveils micro-inverter to benefit Pakistan's remote areas

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) ::The use of off-grid solar panels is increasing day by day in the rural areas of Pakistan, especially among the disadvantaged segments of society who cannot afford conventional means of lighting or large-scale renewable projects.

These people simply buy a panel or two and expose them to the sun either on their roofs or outside in the open air if they live under thatched roofs, even though they enjoy very limited benefits as these gadgets can only run fans or other small appliances.

Chinese inverter manufacturer Zhejiang Beny Electric Company has recently unveiled a micro-inverter series for residential systems.

Such inverters can enable the rural communities in the far-flung and remote areas of Pakistan to get maximum benefits from the sunlight utilising their limited resources, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

A dealer in the solar panels and inverters in Malakand, says that two variants, BYM550 (550-volt ampere) and BYM700 (700VA), can be a game changer for the people, especially for those living in the rural area.

"Small families in urban areas can also benefit from these mini-inverters," he said.

BYM550 and BYM700 can be connected to a single panel and enable module-level maintenance and management of the PV Station by monitoring the power generation of each module, as per the company instructions.

The maximum output power is up to 721W/channel adapted to 60, 66, and 72 cells PV panels. The static maximum power point tracking (MPPT) efficiency is 99.80% while peak efficiency is 97.5% and EURO efficiency is 97%.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Company Buy Malakand Euro From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Benin frees 30 opposition supporters during Macron ..

Benin frees 30 opposition supporters during Macron visit: source

11 hours ago
 Fed attacks US inflation with another interest rat ..

Fed attacks US inflation with another interest rate hike

11 hours ago
 India make 225-3 in rain-hit third ODI

India make 225-3 in rain-hit third ODI

11 hours ago
 Tennis: Umag ATP results

Tennis: Umag ATP results

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.