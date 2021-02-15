UrduPoint.com
Chinese Market Outshines COVID-19 Cloud For Skechers

Mon 15th February 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The Chinese market in 2020 remained a bright spot for the sales growth of U.S.-based global sportswear brand Skechers amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Retail sales totaled 18.4 billion Yuan (about 2.85 billion U.S. Dollars) in China last year, up 11 percent year on year, the company said in a statement.

The Chinese market bucked the downward pressure from the pandemic, with Skechers seeing robust 29.7 percent year-on-year sales growth in the fourth quarter of 2020. There are nearly 3,000 Skechers outlets across the country.

Its resilient performance in China is partly due to the company's swift digital transformation and increased investment in the online retail business.

China, the world's largest online retail market, saw its annual online retail sales up 10.9 percent year on year.

Sports have become part of Chinese people's daily consumption thanks to growing incomes and health awareness. To tap into the huge market, Skechers has established an Asia-Pacific research and development center in south China and is building a giant logistics hub in east China.

