Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks posted modest gains Friday in the final trading session of the year.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 20.59 points, or 0.57 percent, to 3,639.78 at the close, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 12.98 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,530.14.