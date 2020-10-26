Chinese markets open lower

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Markets in China ticked lower at the open Monday as investors keep tabs on the Chinese Communist Party's policy-making meeting this week.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.15 percent, or 37.61 points, to 3,240.39, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 1.12 percent, or 24.60 points, to 2,175.96.

Hong Kong's market is closed for a holiday.