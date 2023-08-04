Open Menu

Chinese Medical Aid Team Departs For Laos

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Chinese medical aid team departs for Laos

NANNING, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) --:A Chinese medical aid team left south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region for Laos on Friday for a two-month ophthalmic surgery assistance mission.

The team consists of four doctors and four nurses from a prestigious hospital in Guangxi, and they are expected to conduct free cataract surgeries for local patients and help train local eye doctors.

The mission is jointly organized by the Guangxi regional health commission and the Lao Ministry of Health.

Since the launch of the mission in September 2022, Guangxi has dispatched 26 medical workers in three batches and performed 1,834 free cataract surgeries in Laos.

Related Topics

China Laos September From

Recent Stories

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat while releas ..

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat while releasing PCGA cotton data for Augus ..

6 minutes ago
 NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Tru ..

NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Trust Scandal

1 hour ago
 Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Globa ..

Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Global Media Congress: Chinese Envo ..

1 hour ago
 Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd ..

Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd &#039;Ambassadors for Nature&# ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on ..

Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

2 hours ago
 ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas ..

ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas field

2 hours ago
PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal ..

PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal" today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

14 hours ago
 US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Pa ..

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz ..

14 hours ago
 Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military O ..

Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military Operation of ECOWAS in Niger - ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous