Chinese medical supply amid Covid-19: A manifestation of time-tested friendship:

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Pak-China time-tested friendship is bonded in all-weather strategic and cooperative partnership based on unparalleled, unshaken mutual trust, commonality of interests and understanding.

One of the well known quotes referred to Pak-China friendship is: "A friendship higher than the mountains, deeper than the oceans, stronger than steel and sweeter than honey".

Both countries had been extending cordial support to each other from time to time by solidifying the historic bonds of support and diplomatic ties and globally established a rich identity as the two "Iron Brothers".

China was the first country to face the brunt of novel coronavirus pandemic and the only country in the world which has successfully defeated the disease. After its remarkable success against the pandemic, China is now playing a commendable role in global efforts against the COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Health Mission to China, consisting of 13 foreigners and 12 Chinese scientists has recently released a report, in which it was observed that the government and people of China adopted unprecedented aggressive measures to combat the deadly virus.

A few weeks ago the Chinese hospitals were overflowing with COVID-19 affected patients, but now empty beds in the hospitals were witnessed, with very few cases there, the report said. The mission has compiled its report after studying various places and hospitals of five major cities of China.

President Arif Alvi on March 16 visited China amid the coronavirus outbreak, which sent internationally a magnificent signal of unity and love of Pakistan for the government and people of China.

Similarly, the Chinese government has recently sent medical supplies in abundance for Pakistan including protective gear and testing kits, in a bid to contain the spread of virus.

Talking to APP, Services Hospital Lahore's Medical Superintendent Dr Iftikhar Ahmed said that the continued and unprecedented medical supply assistance from China reached Pakistan at a critical time, when medical professionals and health workers were struggling to treat the patients.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has conveyed sincere gratitude to China for supporting Pakistan in the hard time. "The medical equipment provided by China will greatly strengthen Pakistan's capacity" to fight the virus, PM Imran Khan has said.

At start, Pakistan had received around 20 tonnes of medical goods and 20 ventilators from China, on urgent basis, a National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) document revealed.

Chairman Pakistan-China Institute Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said that Pakistan and China are staunch partners and the salient features of their ties were based on bilateral, cultural, regional and international relations which advance the shared-goals of promoting peace, solidarity and development in the region and beyond.

He said that Chinese government, state institutions and leading entrepreneurs had made generous donations by providing an overwhelming number of supplies and medical equipment to Pakistan.

He said, "The people and government of Pakistan acknowledge and laud the Chinese government for taking care of foreign and Pakistani nationals residing in China by ensuring their safety and health security like its own people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Member Punjab Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Hanif Patafi said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has mobilized institutional, capital and human resources, coordinated efforts to combat coronavirus, and Pakistan looked pretty mild as compared to the rest of the world. However, the shortage of medical infrastructure has been posing problem for entire healthcare system in developing countries, he added.

Meanwhile, following the Pakistan government call, the Chinese government has also sent its medical teams and experts to Pakistan who have started training Pakistani doctors and paramedics on Covid-19 case detection, prevention and clinical management at King Edward Medical University under the supervision of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

The Chinese experts led by Mr Minghui held technical sessions. Mr Li Fengsen, Lu Dongmei, Song Yunlin, Enwer Nasiroula, Zhang Li, Meng Cunren and Liu Wanli demonstrated lectures on their respective areas of expertise and shared experience of controlling the Pandemic in Wuhan, China.

In their lectures on the corona related medical treatment, the experts have emphasized over social distancing and isolation of confirmed and suspected patients.