Chinese Medical Team Awarded Certificate For Serving At Karot Hydro Power Project

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 10:40 AM

Chinese medical team awarded certificate for serving at Karot Hydro Power project

BEIJING, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The medical team of Yichang People's First Medical Hospital was awarded special appreciation certificates at an award ceremony organized at the headquarters of China Three Gorges Corporation CGTÂ in Wuhan.

The medical team had recently returned to Hubei from Pakistan after serving more than one year at Karot Hydropower project.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin-ul Haque attended the event as chief guest along with senior leaders and officials from Hubei province.

Speaking at the occasion, Hong Wenhao, Assistant President of CGT briefed about the construction progress of KarotHydropower project and contributions of the medical team from Yichang Hospital in prevention and control of COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.

In his remarks, Ambassador Haque paid rich tribute to the medical team by calling each member a shining star and an ambassador of China-Pakistan friendship and solidarity.

He expressed his gratitude by recognizing their selfless and dedicated services that had touched hearts of the Pakistani nation.

The ambassador also thanked the leadership of CGT for carrying out important Hydropower projects in Pakistan and ensuring the continuity of the work and welfare of workers especially during COVID-19 pandemic.

Later special appreciation certificates were presented by the Ambassador Haque to the members of medical team.

