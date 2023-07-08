Open Menu

Chinese Medical Team Donates Supplies To Hospital In Zambia

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Chinese medical team donates supplies to hospital in Zambia

LUSAKA, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :The Chinese medical team donated supplies to Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital in the Zambian capital of Lusaka to help boost the country's medical services.

The supplies including surgical consumables are worth 500,000 Zambian Kwachas (about 28,000 U.S. Dollars).

Zhang Ruoshi, deputy director of the Henan Provincial Health Commission of China, said the Chinese medical team will continue to support Zambia's health sector as part of efforts to promote the medical cooperation between the two countries.

George Sinyangwe, permanent secretary for donor coordination in the Ministry of Health of Zambia, said the donation is a demonstration of the good relationship between the two countries.

In a speech read on his behalf by Kennedy Lishimpi, director of Clinical Care and Diagnostic Services in the Ministry of Health, Sinyangwe said the donation will go a long way in improving the quality of health services in Zambia.

Sinyangwe praised China's strong support for Zambia in the health sector, highlighting the construction of the Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital and the dispatch of medical personnel in the past several decades.

China has sent 24 medical teams and 26 military medical teams in the past 45 years to Zambia, with a total of 993 doctors and medical experts participating in bilateral cooperation.

Related Topics

China Lusaka Zambia

Recent Stories

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

21 minutes ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

36 minutes ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

1 hour ago
 Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

2 hours ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

3 hours ago
Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

3 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

5 hours ago
 Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolut ..

Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolution: Masood

5 hours ago
 Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: M ..

Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: Musadik

5 hours ago
 PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participat ..

PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participation in ODI World Cup in India

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous