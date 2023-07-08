Chinese medical team donates supplies to hospital in Zambia

LUSAKA, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :The Chinese medical team donated supplies to Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital in the Zambian capital of Lusaka to help boost the country's medical services.

The supplies including surgical consumables are worth 500,000 Zambian Kwachas (about 28,000 U.S. Dollars).

Zhang Ruoshi, deputy director of the Henan Provincial Health Commission of China, said the Chinese medical team will continue to support Zambia's health sector as part of efforts to promote the medical cooperation between the two countries.

George Sinyangwe, permanent secretary for donor coordination in the Ministry of Health of Zambia, said the donation is a demonstration of the good relationship between the two countries.

In a speech read on his behalf by Kennedy Lishimpi, director of Clinical Care and Diagnostic Services in the Ministry of Health, Sinyangwe said the donation will go a long way in improving the quality of health services in Zambia.

Sinyangwe praised China's strong support for Zambia in the health sector, highlighting the construction of the Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital and the dispatch of medical personnel in the past several decades.

China has sent 24 medical teams and 26 military medical teams in the past 45 years to Zambia, with a total of 993 doctors and medical experts participating in bilateral cooperation.