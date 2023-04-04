Chinese medical team in Rwanda donates medical supplies to local hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

KIGALI, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) --:The 23rd Chinese medical team in Rwanda has donated a consignment of medical supplies to Masaka Hospital in the Kicukiro district in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.

The team presented various medical supplies to the hospital Monday, including hand disinfectant, dental treatment equipment, medical isolation goggles, disposable sterile operating overalls, and electric operating table.

Upon receiving the donation at Masaka Hospital, Director General Jean Damascene Hanyurwimfura expressed his gratitude to the Chinese medical team for their generous support toward the hospital's medical care.

"The Chinese medical team has been providing specialist medical support which has contributed to improved medical care at the hospital. The medical equipment donation would enhance the hospital's capacity to diagnose and treat a wide range of medical conditions, ultimately leading to better health outcomes for patients," he said.