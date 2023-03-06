Chinese medical team in Sudan organizes free clinic for locals

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :In celebration of the 60th anniversary of sending the first Chinese medical team overseas, the 37th batch of the Chinese medical team in Sudan has set up a free clinic in northern River Nile State.

The free clinic organized Saturday covers 14 specialties, including Traditional Chinese Medicine and general surgery, with 40 medical staff providing services, according to Xing Zhijing, head of the Chinese medical team in Sudan.

The clinic has witnessed a huge turnout from the citizens of Shendi town in the state.

Faisal Balla Al-Bashir, a patient who visited the free clinic, told Xinhua that "we thank the members of the Chinese medical team, who are highly specialized." Salah Ali, minister of production and resources of the River Nile State, on behalf of the state governor, expressed his appreciation to the Chinese medical team for the free clinic and all their efforts to cure the Sudanese people over the past decades.

"The China-Sudan friendship remains lofty throughout generations, and the medical cooperation between the two sides dated back to as early as the 1970s," he said.

For his part, Guo Hu, commercial counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Sudan, vowed China's commitment to supporting Sudan in the future via medical teams, donation of equipment and vaccines, projects to develop hospitals, and co-hosting seminars and workshops.

"This year marks the 60th anniversary when China sent its first medical team abroad," he said, adding "over the past six decades, China has sent medical teams consisting of 30,000 members to 76 countries and regions across five continents to provide diagnosis and treatment for the local population." The Chinese medical team in Sudan works in three hospitals: Abu Osher Hospital in central Sudan's Gezira State, Damazin Friendship Hospital in Blue Nile State, and China-Sudan Omdurman Friendship Hospital in Khartoum.

Abdulaziz Hassan Hamad, deputy secretary-general of the Sudanese-Chinese Friendship Society, which co-organized the event, said the free clinic represented the spirit of popular diplomacy and popular communication between the two friendly countries.