UrduPoint.com

Chinese Medical Team To Tunisia Holds Free Clinic At Local University

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Chinese medical team to Tunisia holds free clinic at local university

TUNIS, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The 26th batch of Chinese medical team to Tunisia on Thursday put on a free clinic here at the University of Carthage.

Acupuncturists from the medical team offered the clinic service, which was warmly welcomed by teachers and students. Many of them said that it was their first time trying acupuncture and they felt amazing.

Fati Hosny, vice director of university's higher institute of language of Tunis, said that many Tunisians have received Chinese medical treatments during the event, including acupuncture and moxibustion, which greatly relieved their aches and pains.

Xu Chuyang, head of the Chinese medical team, said that in a mere ten months, his team has treated tens of thousands of patients in Tunisia, voicing hope that Tunisian students will like Chinese culture and serve as a bridge of friendship between the two countries.

The free clinic was jointly organized by the medical team and the Confucius Institute at the university.

China has been sending medical teams to Tunisia since 1973, including doctors in obstetrics, gynecology, pediatrics, orthopedics, ophthalmology, and acupuncture.

Related Topics

China Tunis Tunisia Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2022

37 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

42 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Irelan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Ireland

2 hours ago
 TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO re ..

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO report

9 hours ago
 Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to ar ..

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

9 hours ago
 US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Ch ..

US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Changed Because of Ukraine - Whi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.