Chinese Medical Team Treats Wounded Pakistani Peacekeeping Soldiers In DR Congo

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 11:50 AM

Chinese medical team treats wounded Pakistani peacekeeping soldiers in DR Congo

BEIJING, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) ::The Chinese peacekeeping medical team treated Pakistani peacekeeping soldiers who recently sustained injuries in Mikingi, Democratic Republic of Congo, local Chinese media reported.

Two Pakistani soldiers were injured by illegal armed gunmen in an attack on Pakistani peacekeeping camp in Mikingi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and were soon transported to the secondary hospital of Chinese peacekeeping force, "China Military the only official English-language news website of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) reported.

Currently, the two soldiers have been discharged from hospital and are in stable condition.

