BEIJING, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chinese Volleyball Association (CVA) announced here on Monday that the 2020-21 season of the Chinese men's volleyball league has been postponed.

According to CVA's statement, read from its official website, the reason that resulted in the postponement decision was the recent COVID-19 related restrictions in Hebei province, north China.

The statement gave no further information about when or where the league will be reset to hold.The league was originally set to start on January 13 at a sports training base in Qinhuangdao city, Hebei province. The 2020-21 season of the Chinese women's volleyball league has already been concluded in December, 2020.