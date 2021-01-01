UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese, Mexican FMs Voice Willingness To Enhance Cooperation In Multilateral Fields

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 01:30 PM

Chinese, Mexican FMs voice willingness to enhance cooperation in multilateral fields

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Mexico's Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard voiced willingness to enhance bilateral cooperation in multilateral fields during a phone conversation on Thursday.

During the call, Wang said China has always regarded Mexico as an important strategic cooperative partner, and will unswervingly promote the long-term friendship between the two countries and firmly support Mexico in developing its economy and improving people's livelihood.

Wang noted that in April 2020, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, held a phone conversation, charting the course for anti-pandemic cooperation between the two sides and the development of bilateral relations.

China highly appreciates Mexico's positive contribution to the continuous development of the China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Forum, he said, adding that the new year will bring new opportunities to China-Mexico and China-Latin America relations.

China and Mexico should maintain high-level contacts and deepen political mutual trust, so as to lift bilateral relations to a new level and maintain the momentum of development of China-Latin America relations, Wang said.

Mexico is a major emerging and developing country, Wang said, adding that China supports Mexico in performing its duties as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

China is willing to further strengthen coordination and cooperation between the two sides in multilateral fields, jointly safeguard multilateralism and the norms of international relations, jointly expand the rights and interests of developing countries, and looks forward to strengthening solidarity and cooperation in various fields, Wang said.

Noting that China attaches great importance to Mexico's request for vaccine cooperation, Wang said the Chinese government supports Chinese enterprises in carrying out vaccine cooperation with Mexico, and is ready to promote the cooperation in strict accordance with laws and regulations.

Noting that a friend in need is a friend indeed, Ebrard said that Mexico regards China as a partner and friend sticking together through thick and thin.

He thanks China for its strong support in Mexico's fight against the pandemic, expressing hopes that the Chinese government will facilitate Mexico's purchase of Chinese vaccines.

Related Topics

United Nations China Mexico April 2020 Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Govt ready for dialogue on national issues in parl ..

3 minutes ago

Fast bowler Naseem Shah named as Men’s emerging ..

5 minutes ago

S. Korea reports 1,029 more COVID-19 cases, 61,769 ..

14 minutes ago

S. Korea's export grows 12.6 pct in December 2020

14 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 10,286,709

15 minutes ago

Kazakh president vows to continue reforms in New Y ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.