Chinese military to participate in Kavkaz-2020 multinational anti-terror drills

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The Chinese military will send personnel to take part in the Kavkaz-2020 counter-terrorist military drills in Russia between September 21-26, according to a statement released by China's Ministry of National Defense here on Thursday.

Pakistan, Armenia, Belarus, Iran, Myanmar and other countries will also participate in the drills, the statement added.

The ministry noted that the drills are not to target any country and has nothing to do with the regional situation.

"At this moment when the world is joining hands to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, China's participation in drills aims to move forward the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, deepen practical cooperation in military training between the two militaries, and enhance the capacity of multinational forces to jointly respond to security threats and safeguard regional peace and stability," according to the statement.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said earlier that the main actions will unfold at the Kapustin Yar and Ashuluk training grounds in south Russia's Astrakhan Region, as well as in the waters of the Black and Caspian seas.