UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Military To Participate In Kavkaz-2020 Multinational Anti-terror Drills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:10 AM

Chinese military to participate in Kavkaz-2020 multinational anti-terror drills

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The Chinese military will send personnel to take part in the Kavkaz-2020 counter-terrorist military drills in Russia between September 21-26, according to a statement released by China's Ministry of National Defense here on Thursday.

Pakistan, Armenia, Belarus, Iran, Myanmar and other countries will also participate in the drills, the statement added.

The ministry noted that the drills are not to target any country and has nothing to do with the regional situation.

"At this moment when the world is joining hands to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, China's participation in drills aims to move forward the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, deepen practical cooperation in military training between the two militaries, and enhance the capacity of multinational forces to jointly respond to security threats and safeguard regional peace and stability," according to the statement.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said earlier that the main actions will unfold at the Kapustin Yar and Ashuluk training grounds in south Russia's Astrakhan Region, as well as in the waters of the Black and Caspian seas.

Related Topics

World Iran Russia China Armenia Astrakhan Myanmar Belarus September

Recent Stories

Coalition Forces intercept two explosive drones la ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador discusses economic cooperation with ..

46 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 September 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Argentina in fight agains ..

10 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Paraguay in fight against ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.