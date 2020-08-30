UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Minister Says EU Investment Deal Is Close

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Chinese minister says EU investment deal is close

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday in Paris that a China-EU investment deal could be reached by the end of the year.

His remark came against a backdrop of persistent diplomatic tension between Beijing and the United States.

Wang said Europe and China had a responsibility to work for "a more stable world" that would benefit from an agreement that has been in the works for several years.

"We have the possibility to conclude one by the end of the year. We each need to take a step towards the other," the minister told a conference organised by the French Institute for International Relations (IFRI).

Wang is visiting European capitals to reinforce ties as relations with the US remain tense.

Chinese and European experts have been working for seven years on a deal to protect foreign investments, reinforce respect for intellectual copyrights, end obligations to transfer technology and subsidies for Chinese public enterprises.

The US is also trying to establish more balanced economic ties with China, but those efforts are struggling to make headway.

In June, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said that work on an agreement with the European Union had become "difficult" and warned: "We need more ambition on China's part to wrap up an agreement by the end of the year."

Related Topics

World Technology Europe China European Union Beijing Paris United States June Sunday From Agreement

Recent Stories

Government’s development, readiness for future p ..

19 minutes ago

TRA organises virtual discussion on role of women ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai Economy conducts field visits to monitor pri ..

50 minutes ago

&#039;Step Unified Challenge&#039; crosses targets ..

2 hours ago

ECA launches Nursery Staff Training Programme

3 hours ago

UAE President approves amendments to federal law o ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.