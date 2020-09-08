Chinese Minister Zhao Kezhi phones Ijaz Shah

BEIJING, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi had a phonic conversation with Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Shah and discussed ways and means to further deepen cooperation in law enforcement and security between Pakistan and China.

Zhao Kezhi said China was willing to work with Pakistan to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, maintain strategic communication, deepen law enforcement cooperation, and further strengthen practical cooperation in counter-terrorism, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) security, law enforcement capacity building, etc, according to Chinese state media here on Tuesday.

He said the Chinese side was also ready to expand Pakistan's counterpart police exchanges and cooperation, effectively safeguard the common interests, security and stability of the two countries, and continuously deepen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

Ijaz Shah expressed his willingness to jointly implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and strengthen practical cooperation in law enforcement and security fields such as counter-terrorism.