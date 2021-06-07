UrduPoint.com
Chinese Mobile Game Developers Gain Lion's Share Worldwide By Revenue

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

Chinese mobile game developers gain lion's share worldwide by revenue

BEIJING, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A total of 39 Chinese game publishers found place in the top 100 global mobile game publishers' revenue list in May, taking up 40.3 percent of the revenue generated by the 100 firms during the period, according to the mobile app data analysis firm Sensor Tower.

Last month, the 39 Chinese game developers garnered approximately 2.39 billion U.S. Dollars worldwide, the data showed.

Tencent took the top spot among all Chinese game publishers by revenue during the period, followed by NetEase and miHoYo.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

