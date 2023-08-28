Chinese music concert staged in Bangladeshi university

(@FahadShabbir)

DHAKA, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Chinese artists have presented Bangladeshi audiences with a cultural feast with a high-level Chinese folk music concert on Sunday here at the North South University in Bangladesh.

The Silk Road Chinese Music Concert Bangladesh, presented by the artists from the "Golden Bell Star" Ensemble of the Chinese Musicians' Association, featured Chinese folk music performances, such as Kunqu opera and folk song singing.

Teachers and students from Dhaka University and North South University also performed classic Bengali songs at the concert, which drew more than 1,000 guests, including Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, executive vice president and secretary-general of the Chinese Musicians' Association Han Xin'an, and vice chancellor of North South University Atiqul Islam.

When delivering a speech, Yao said that the embassy will actively support and promote the cultural exchanges and cooperation between China and Bangladesh, and set off a wave of cultural exchanges.

For his part, islam said that the Chinese language, literature, and culture are extensive, profound, and charming, and will always be welcomed with open arms by the teachers and students at the university.

As this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, the Chinese Musicians' Association has organized Chinese artists to perform folk songs and operas to promote mutual understanding of civilizations and people-to-people exchanges between China and Bangladesh, according to Han.