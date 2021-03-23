UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese National Team Prepares For World Cup Qualifiers In Shanghai

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Chinese national team prepares for World Cup qualifiers in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :-- China's national football team have started a training camp ahead of their upcoming 2021 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers in Shanghai on Monday.

According to head coach Li Tie, this camp will mainly focus on tactics instead of physical training. However, injuries to key players including Zhang Linfan, Fei Nanduo and Jiang Guangtai have become a major problem facing the team, making it more difficult for Li to arrange his line-up.

"I think injury is a part of football. We do not know which player can recover, so all the players should be prepared to be put on the pitch at any time," Li said.

The coach praised the players for their positive attitudes.

"I can feel that all our players really cherish the opportunity to become a national team member and have a strong desire to join in the training camp. They really work very hard," he said.

Li revealed that the squad has been keeping in touch with Wu Lei, after the Espanyol forward was left out of the team owing to the current impracticalities concerning international travel.

"Though he is far away in Spain, we want him to know that he is still a very important member of our team. We hope he can join us according to the original schedule."Shanghai Shenhua striker Cao Yunding was called up to the squad and arrived at the training venue on Monday morning.

Related Topics

Football World China FIFA Shanghai Spain All Asia Coach Espanyol

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Municipality constructs sports practice ..

44 seconds ago

Miral redefining customer experiences on Yas Islan ..

16 minutes ago

Saudi Companies all set to produce Turkish drones

28 minutes ago

EZDubai attracts UDA Express to expand its presenc ..

31 minutes ago

Senator Javed Abbasi, six health workers test posi ..

55 minutes ago

Experts stress need for collaborative national mea ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.