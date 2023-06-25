Open Menu

Chinese Navy Vessel Returns From Overseas Voyage

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Chinese navy vessel returns from overseas voyage

SHENYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Chinese navy vessel "Qijiguang" returned to the port city of Dalian in northeast China's Liaoning Province Saturday after a 41-day training voyage.

The vessel, with 476 navy cadets and officers on board, has sailed more than 8,500 nautical miles since it set off on May 15 and visited Vietnam, Thailand, Brunei, and the Philippines, according to the navy sources.

Besides finishing a series of training programs, the vessel held joint exercises with navy vessels from Vietnam, Brunei, and the Philippines, and received more than 6,000 visitors during the voyage, the sources said.

The "Qijiguang" is a naval training ship named after Qi Jiguang, a Chinese hero best known for leading Ming forces to defend China's eastern coastal regions from raids by Japanese pirates in the 16th century.

Related Topics

Century Thailand China Dalian Brunei Philippines Vietnam May From Best

Recent Stories

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

12 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, ME ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, MENA Fintech Association launch ..

12 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to est ..

AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to establish &#039;SAFEEN Drydocks&# ..

12 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches Research In ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches Research Institute to foster innovation a ..

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acce ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on National Day

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acces ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

13 hours ago
 MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Progra ..

MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Programming Challenge

13 hours ago
 UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir o ..

UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir of Qatar on accession anniversa ..

14 hours ago
 Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ce ..

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ceasefire violation

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous