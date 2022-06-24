UrduPoint.com

Chinese Neuroscientist Receives 2022 L'Oreal-UNESCO For Women In Science Award

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Chinese neuroscientist receives 2022 L'Oreal-UNESCO for Women in Science Award

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Chinese neuroscientist Hu Hailan and four other woman scientists received the 2022 L'Oreal-UNESCO For Women in Science Award at the headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris on Thursday evening.

Hu, professor and executive director of the Neuroscience Center of Zhejiang University school of Medicine, won the award "for her major discoveries in neuroscience, in particular her work on depression, which has informed the development of next generation drugs for depression," noted the UN body.

The other four winners are Maria Guzman from Cuba, Katalin Kariko from the United States, Agnes Binagwaho from Rwanda and Angela Nieto from Spain, UNESCO said.

Guzman was awarded for her pioneering work to better understand and treat dengue fever or "tropical flu," Kariko for her contribution to the development of messenger RNA technology which has led to the breakthrough in the development of vaccines against COVID-19, Binagwaho for her role in establishing a new public health care system for the most vulnerable in Africa and Nieto for her discoveries on the cell differentiation during embryonic development that improved the treatment of cancer and its spread to other tissues.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said at the awarding ceremony that the world needs science, science needs women and science must be more and better open to women at critical moments in their careers.

"UNESCO is working on eliminating gender stereotypes in science, through educational and mentoring programs," she said.

UNESCO did not hold any offline ceremonies for the awards over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ten winners of the 2020 and 2021 awards were also present at Thursday's ceremony.

For more than 20 years, UNESCO and the L'Oreal Foundation have yearly rewarded five outstanding woman scientists to promote gender balance in science and inspire younger generations of women to pursue science as a career.

Related Topics

Africa World Dengue Technology United Nations Drugs China Paris Spain Rwanda United States Cuba Women 2020 Cancer From Depression

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja wants to improve relations with PM Sheh ..

Ramiz Raja wants to improve relations with PM Shehbaz Sharif

23 seconds ago
 Redefining Photography with vivo X80 – Director ..

Redefining Photography with vivo X80 – Director Hamza Lari’s New Short Film ..

50 minutes ago
 Mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kiani aim to be ..

Mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kiani aim to become the first Pakistani women ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Ma ..

Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Mas-Wrestling World Championship ..

2 hours ago
 BoG approves PKR15billion for 2022-23

BoG approves PKR15billion for 2022-23

2 hours ago
 What role will Mehwish Hayat perform in Marvel?

What role will Mehwish Hayat perform in Marvel?

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.