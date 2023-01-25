Chinese New Year kicks off with cultural night celebrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistani singers enthralled the audience here in twin cities Tuesday to celebrate Chinese New Year 2023 at Pak China Friendship Centre.

The show Happy Chinese New Year 2023 - Year of Rabbit and the Spring Festival Musical evening was organized by China Media Group.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Zafruddin Mehmood was the chief guest on the occasion and termed the event a token of celebration between Pakistan and China and said that such events are the opportunity to boost people-to-people contacts and strengthen cultural ties between two brotherly countries.

Singers including Syed Asim Raza, Adil Khan, Waqas Ali, Seher Gul Khan, Alizeh Khan and Naseer Khawaja mesmerized the audience including the Chinese community with popular melodies who joined them in singing and dancing.

Meanwhile, China Cultural Center in Pakistan has launched a series of activities to celebrate the 2023 Happy Chinese New Year, the celebrations culminate with the Lantern Festival on February 5th, 2023.

Chinese New Year is also known as Spring Festival. It is the most important festival of the year for the Chinese Nation. It is a time reserved for families. It is an important opportunity for families and friends to get together and celebrate the new year. Often, family members and relatives travel from all over the country to come together for the special event.

Chinese people strive to make this event as special as possible, often spending hours preparing food and decorations for the events of the festival.